June 23 Announced as 'Go Hoop Day'

The sport of basketball will be celebrated across the world on Saturday, as June 23 has been dubbed "Go Hoop Day."

According to the official "Go Hoop Day" website, it is a "global basketball holiday" and those participating are asked to do the following: "Participation is simple—on Saturday, June 23rd, go play basketball and represent your game via social with #gohoopday. Whether playing pickup with your friends or shooting around in your driveway, Go Hoop Day is about celebrating the sport we love."

"Go Hoop Day" was co-founded by Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul, and several other NBA and WNBA stars are involved as well.

That list includes Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier, New York Knicks guard Emmanuel Mudiay, Portland Trail Blazers forward Evan Turner, Los Angeles Sparks guard Cappie Pondexter, New York Liberty guard Bria Hartley and retired NBA forward Jalen Rose.

Several "Go Hoop Day" events are scheduled to take place across the world on Saturday, and those setting up events are encouraged to publish them on the "Go Hoop Day" website.

One such event will involve CP3 opening five gyms in North Carolina to the public to use for free.

In a press release, Paul said the following about the new holiday: "Basketball continues to grow globally every year and by creating Go Hoop Day as an international holiday we can give fans and players a reason to celebrate our universal love of the game."

"Go Hoop Day" is set to become an annual event, and it will be celebrated on the fourth Saturday of every June moving forward.

So whether it's P-I-G, H-O-R-S-E, Around the World or an old-fashioned game of one-on-one, people around the world can pick up a basketball Saturday and get in on the fun.