Johnny Manziel Deserves NFL Shot, Tiger-Cats Head Coach June Jones Says

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 21, 2018

CALGARY, AB - JUNE 16: Johnny Manziel #2 of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during warm-ups prior to a CFL game against the Calgary Stampeders at McMahon Stadium on June 16, 2018 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images)
Derek Leung/Getty Images

Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach June Jones believes Johnny Manziel deserves a second chance to play in the National Football League. 

Per ESPN's David Hamilton, Jones explained that Manziel's work with the CFL team will help him get another shot in the NFL. 

"I've been pleasantly surprised the last three weeks what a good teammate he is, how smart he is, how he sees the game," Jones said. "He should be playing in the National Football League, and I believe he will when he gets through with us."

      

