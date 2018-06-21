Johnny Manziel Deserves NFL Shot, Tiger-Cats Head Coach June Jones Says

Derek Leung/Getty Images

Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach June Jones believes Johnny Manziel deserves a second chance to play in the National Football League.

Per ESPN's David Hamilton, Jones explained that Manziel's work with the CFL team will help him get another shot in the NFL.

"I've been pleasantly surprised the last three weeks what a good teammate he is, how smart he is, how he sees the game," Jones said. "He should be playing in the National Football League, and I believe he will when he gets through with us."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.