Former 5-Star WR Demetris Robertson Transferring from Cal

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

California wide receiver Demetris Robertson announced Thursday he would be transferring from the school:

In two seasons with the school, Robertson accumulated 57 receptions for 837 yards and seven touchdowns.

He appeared in just two games in his sophomore campaign as a lower-body surgery ended his season in early October. He took a medical redshirt for the season.

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports elaborated on where Robertson could end up and the type of person he is:

His loss is a huge one for Cal, as he was expected to put together a big performance in his redshirt sophomore season. The Cal speedster and former 5-star prospect "ran a 4.35-second 40-yard dash this spring" and "was timed at 10.77 seconds in the 100 meters," according to Chase Goodbread of NFL.com.

Losing his field-stretching ability and big-play potential is a major blow for a Cal program that went 5-7 last year and was 40th in the nation in passing yards per game (258.9) last year.

The team does have a solid starting pair of receivers in Vic Wharton III (67 receptions for 871 yards and five touchdowns in 2017) and Kanawai Noa (56 catches, 788 yards, four scores), but Robertson would have helped form a truly dynamic trio.