Kings 2018 NBA Draft Rumors: Sacramento Has Decided Who to Take with No. 2 Pick

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

While they still have to see what the Phoenix Suns will do with the top pick in the 2018 NBA draft, the Sacramento Kings reportedly know who their choice at No. 2 will be.

Per The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears, the Kings have zeroed in on a player with their first pick, assuming Deandre Ayton is taken first overall, and "are confident they are going to add a franchise altering prospect."

It's unclear at this point who the Kings have focused their attention on, though they certainly aren't lacking options.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported Wednesday that Marvin Bagley III was the "current favorite" to be taken by the Kings, but other lottery teams are thinking they also can't resist Slovenia's Luka Doncic.

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman projects Sacramento to take Bagley in his final mock draft, with Michael Porter Jr. as another possible option if the team is able to trade down.

Whoever the Kings take with their top choice, they need to hit on it. The franchise hasn't had a winning season or made the playoffs since the 2005-06 campaign and have lost at least 50 games eight times during this streak.