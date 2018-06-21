Clippers Rumors: LAC Targeting Trae Young, Other PGs with No. 12 Draft Pick

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 21, 2018

Oklahoma's Trae Young speaks to reporters during a media availability with the top basketball prospects in the NBA Draft, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly targeting point guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Trae Young and Collin Sexton with the No. 12 overall pick at Thursday NBA draft, along with combo guard Jerome Robinson, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

The Clippers hold the Nos. 12 and 13 picks in the first round. They do not currently hold a second-round selection.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

