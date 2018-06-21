Clippers Rumors: LAC Targeting Trae Young, Other PGs with No. 12 Draft Pick

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly targeting point guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Trae Young and Collin Sexton with the No. 12 overall pick at Thursday NBA draft, along with combo guard Jerome Robinson, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

The Clippers hold the Nos. 12 and 13 picks in the first round. They do not currently hold a second-round selection.

