Grizzlies 2018 NBA Draft Rumors: Wendell Carter Jr. a Favorite in Front Office

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 21, 2018

OMAHA, NE - MARCH 25: Wendell Carter, Jr. #34 of the Duke Blue Devils concentrates at the free throw line against the Kansas Jayhawks during the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional Final at CenturyLink Center on March 25, 2018 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)
Lance King/Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies are reportedly high on former Duke big man Wendell Carter Jr.

According to ESPN.com's Jonathan Givony, Carter "is a favorite of the Memphis front office and especially the coaching staff."

Givony added that the Grizzlies, who have seen interest in the No. 4 pick from at least seven teams, "hope to move back a few spots" if they are able to strike a deal Thursday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Carter wasn't the headliner in Duke's frontcourt last season—that distinction belong to Marvin Bagley III—but he established himself as a surefire lottery pick thanks to his versatile offensive repertoire.

As a freshman, Carter averaged 13.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game on 56.1 percent shooting from the field. He also shot 41.3 percent on 46 total three-point attempts.

The Grizzlies, who have been mentioned frequently in trade rumors leading up to the draft, are looking to package the No. 4 overall pick with Chandler Parsons' contract, according to The Athletic's Michael Scotto.

Parsons, 29, is owed $49.2 million guaranteed over the next two seasons and has a history of chronic knee injuries that has limited him to 70 appearances since he signed with the Grizzlies in 2016.

