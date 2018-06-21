Grizzlies 2018 NBA Draft Rumors: Wendell Carter Jr. a Favorite in Front Office

Lance King/Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies are reportedly high on former Duke big man Wendell Carter Jr.

According to ESPN.com's Jonathan Givony, Carter "is a favorite of the Memphis front office and especially the coaching staff."

Givony added that the Grizzlies, who have seen interest in the No. 4 pick from at least seven teams, "hope to move back a few spots" if they are able to strike a deal Thursday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Carter wasn't the headliner in Duke's frontcourt last season—that distinction belong to Marvin Bagley III—but he established himself as a surefire lottery pick thanks to his versatile offensive repertoire.

As a freshman, Carter averaged 13.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game on 56.1 percent shooting from the field. He also shot 41.3 percent on 46 total three-point attempts.

The Grizzlies, who have been mentioned frequently in trade rumors leading up to the draft, are looking to package the No. 4 overall pick with Chandler Parsons' contract, according to The Athletic's Michael Scotto.

Parsons, 29, is owed $49.2 million guaranteed over the next two seasons and has a history of chronic knee injuries that has limited him to 70 appearances since he signed with the Grizzlies in 2016.