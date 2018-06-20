UFC Fight Night Odds: Cowboy vs. Edwards Betting Lines, Trends, Analysis

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone (33-10, 1 No-Contest) started his welterweight run with four straight wins, but since then has dropped three of four heading into Saturday's UFC Fight Night 132 main event matchup with Leon "Rocky” Edwards (15-3) in Singapore.

The 35-year-old Cerrone continues to be one of the most entertaining fighters in the UFC, although the former lightweight title contender finds himself as a +160 underdog (bet $100 to win $160) on the UFC Fight Night odds against Edwards at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.

"Cowboy" is coming off a thrilling first-round knockout win over Hawaiian Yancy Medeiros at UFC Fight Night 126 on February 18 in Austin, Texas. The bout was stopped with two seconds left in the first round, as Cerrone tied UFC records with his 20th win in the promotion and 14th finish. Prior to that, he was on the wrong end of a first-round knockout by rising star Darren Till at UFC Fight Night 118 last October 21.

Meanwhile, Edwards is riding a five-fight winning streak and also tied a UFC record for latest finish in his last bout at UFC Fight Night 127 on March 17 when he scored a TKO of Peter Sobotta at the 4:59 mark of the third round. "Rocky" is a -200 favorite (bet $200 to win $100) and has gone 7-2 in the UFC overall, with the two losses both decided by the judges in his first four fights.

He bounced back from his first defeat by recording the second-fastest finish in UFC welterweight history with an eight-second KO of Seth Baczynski at UFC Fight Night 64 more than three years ago in Krakow, Poland.

The co-main event at UFC Fight Night 132 will see a pair of light heavyweights square off when Tyson Pedro (8-1) battles Ovince Saint Preux (22-11). Pedro is listed as a consensus -125 favorite and rebounded from the lone loss of his career in his last bout when he submitted Saparbek Safarov via kimura at UFC 221 on February 10. He had lost a unanimous decision to Ilir Latifi at UFC 215 five months earlier.

Saint Preux is also coming off a technical-submission loss to Latifi by standing guillotine choke in the first round at UFC on FOX 28 on February 24. That ended a three-fight winning streak for the former college football player, who is a +105 underdog.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.