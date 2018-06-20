Rurik Gislason Is Iceland's New Social Media Heart-Throb

Rurik Gislason has already had a very successful World Cup—and not just on the pitch.

The Iceland midfielder has seen his Instagram following balloon from 30,000 to over 677,000 this week—that's nearly double the population of Iceland.

The huge rise has been thanks in part to the online support of Argentine actress Gimena Accardi and Brazilian actress Gabriela Lopes.

For now Gislason is sure to be focusing on World Cup progress with his country—but he may have some extra modelling work waiting for him after the tournament.

