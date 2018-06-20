Muhammad Ali's Widow Lonnie Puts 81-Acre Farmhouse with Boxing Ring Up for Sale

Muhammad Ali's Widow Lonnie Puts 81-Acre Farmhouse with Boxing Ring Up for SaleJune 20, 2018
Uncredited/Associated Press
Anyone with money burning a hole in their pocket can make an offer on Muhammad Ali's farmhouse.
Per TMZ, Yolanda Williams, Ali's widow, put up the house located in Berrien Springs, Michigan, for $2.9 million:
TMZ @TMZ
Muhammad Ali's Widow Selling Fighter's Boxing Ring Farmhouse For $2.9 Mil https://t.co/XguVrXpwaq
The home, which Ali purchased in 1975, comes with a boxing ring in the gym.
The entire venue stretches across 81 acres with two houses, a regulation-sized basketball court, in-ground swimming pool, steam room and massage room.
Showtime Exec: Wilder vs. Joshua May Happen This Year