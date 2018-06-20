Muhammad Ali's Widow Lonnie Puts 81-Acre Farmhouse with Boxing Ring Up for Sale

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 20, 2018

FILE - This is an Oct. 9, 1974, file photo showing Muhammad Ali. He proclaimed himself The Greatest. He did it with wit and guile, boasts and taunts, in prose and rhyme, and always with a wink. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)(AP Photo/FIle)
Uncredited/Associated Press

Anyone with money burning a hole in their pocket can make an offer on Muhammad Ali's farmhouse. 

Per TMZ, Yolanda Williams, Ali's widow, put up the house located in Berrien Springs, Michigan, for $2.9 million:

The home, which Ali purchased in 1975, comes with a boxing ring in the gym. 

The entire venue stretches across 81 acres with two houses, a regulation-sized basketball court, in-ground swimming pool, steam room and massage room.

