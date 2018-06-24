World Cup 2018 Power Rankings: Updated After Every Team's Second Game

5 of 15

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

15. Japan (+3)

Japan have surprised many with their strong World Cup so far. Given they only hired their current manager in March, it's quite remarkable how seamlessly things have slotted into place for them.

A draw against Senegal was the least they deserved, and had Yuya Osako played like he did in the first leg, perhaps they'd have scooped all three points. That profligacy might well cost them come the end of the week.

14. Denmark (-1)

Denmark’s fast start against Australia, resulting in an early peach of a goal from Christian Eriksen to put them 1-0 up, had many thinking they’d soon be on six points—and perhaps even qualified for the latter stages by the end of the day.

But they slowed right down and allowed their opponents to grab a foothold in the game—just as they did with Peru in game one—and by the end they were hanging on for the draw. Four points on the board, but questions to be answered.

13. Colombia (+9)

Recovering from a horror first game is sometimes easier said than done, so props to Colombia who did so in fine style.

With a fit James Rodriguez partnering Juan Quintero in midfield, plus a confident Juan Cuadrado running the flanks, they blew Poland away, growing stronger with every passing minute.

They're ranked higher than both Japan and Senegal in this list despite sitting below them in Group H. The reason for that is that—in keeping with how the teams are ordered—we'd back Colombia to beat Senegal in game three and qualify with six points.

12. Switzerland (+3)

Xherdan Shaqiri, saviour.

His last-gasp goal against Serbia won them the game and put them in a very strong position. With Brazil out of the way too, they just have already-eliminated Costa Rica on the schedule, and a point will secure qualification.

This Swiss outfit won't wow you, but they're incredibly resilient, defensively savvy and have a spark in Shaqiri that can win games.

11. Germany (+1)

Welcome to the tournament, Germany.

It took Joachim Low's men 135 minutes to warm up, but in that second half against Sweden they fully found their groove—despite being reduced to 10 men in the closing stages.

Where Thomas Muller and Mesut Ozil, Germany's seasoned World Cup veterans, are falling short, Marco Reus and Timo Werner—relative fresh meat in this team—are now pulling through with the goods.