UFC Fight Night 132: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Predictions

3 of 4

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Ryder

Clark is streaking, while Eye, despite winning her UFC flyweight debut, has been skidding out of control as the owner of a 1-5 stretch dating back to 2014 before that win. Rose-Clark doesn't have great stopping power in the stand-up or ground games, and Eye is durable enough to withstand. I think she's going to continue her new flyweight life with a win.

Eye, unanimous decision

Harris

This is Eye's second fight of 2018 after missing two years because of a hiatus and a string of bad luck. It's also her second as a UFC flyweight. She has a volume-striking approach, but what do you know? So does Clark. According to statkeeper FightMetric, Clark has the edge in both striking output and accuracy. But hold the phone. Eye is a veteran who will stay poised in the "eye" of the storm, if you will. Good wrestling and a great jab carry the Clevelander to a mild upset victory.

Eye, unanimous decision

McCarter

Matthew mentioned Eye's downturn, but that is a very misleading stat. Eye was a former No. 1-ranked flyweight who moved up and suffered defeats to some of the best bantamweights in the world. The only stain during that run was the confusing performance against Bethe Correia. Eye wants to prove she is still at the top of the flyweight game, but her last outing gave us more questions than answers.

I'm very tempted to go with Clark, but I am going against my better judgment. Eye's boxing should still be a bit better than Clark's, and her wrestling will give her something to fall back on if Clark's output creates problems. It'll be close, but Eye emerges as the next contender for the winner of Nicco Montano vs. Valentina Shevchenko.

Eye, unanimous decision

Rondina

I think you're all a bit too high on Eye. Yes, she was undersized at 135 pounds; yes, she faced some stiff competition; and, yes, she came out on the bad end of a couple of split decisions, but she didn't chance her way into her 2-5 (1) Octagon record. I'm not saying Clark is a worldbeater, but Eye has struggled against all levels of UFC competition at this point. That won't change here against somebody on a solid hot streak.

Clark, unanimous decision