World Cup 2018 Scores: Latest Results and Thursday's Schedule

Portugal picked up their first win of the 2018 FIFA World Cup as they beat Morocco 1-0 in Group B thanks to an early goal from Cristiano Ronaldo.

The defeat means Morocco are out of the competition as they have lost their opening two fixtures and cannot qualify for the last 16. Meanwhile, Portugal have four points and are in good shape to progress.

Ronaldo also leads the way when it comes to the Golden Boot after scoring his fourth goal of the tournament.

Here's a look at all the latest results from Russia and a preview of Thursday's fixtures.

Portugal 1-0 Morocco

Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia, 6 p.m. local time/4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET

Iran vs. Spain, 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET





Thursday's Schedule

Denmark vs. Australia, 4 p.m. local time/1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET



France vs. Peru, 8 p.m. local time/4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET



Argentina vs. Croatia, 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET

Ronaldo Header Sends Morocco Out



Ronaldo took just four minutes to open the scoring with the game's only goal. The Real Madrid forward dived to meet a Joao Moutinho cross and planted a header past goalkeeper Munir Mohamedi.

The goal was another landmark for Ronaldo as he has now scored more international goals than any other European player, as shown by Match of the Day:

Yet aside from the goal, it was not a vintage display by Ronaldo or Portugal, who were caused problems by a spirited Morocco team.

Nordin Amrabat was a continuous threat down the right flank, but Morocco were guilty of being profligate in front of goal.

Younes Belhanda forced goalkeeper Rui Patricio into a fine one-handed save with a header, while captain Medhi Benatia was guilty of missing a glorious chance to equalise late on.

Football writer Raphael Honigstein summed up their performance:

Portugal threatened only sporadically, although they might have had a second when Ronaldo sent Goncalo Guedes through on goal, but his shot was saved by Munir.

Sports Illustrated's Grant Wahl offered his view of Portugal's campaign:

Morocco's exit feels cruel as they were unfortunate to lose, but they simply lacked a finishing touch. Portugal look set to progress but may need to offer more than just Ronaldo to win the World Cup.