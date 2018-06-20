Nick Young on Canada Legalizing Marijuana: 'Everybody Needs to Do Cocaine'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 20, 2018

CLEVELAND, CA - JUN 8: Nick Young #6 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals won 108-85 by the Golden State Warriors over the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Quicken Loans Arena on June 6, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Elise/Getty Images

Still celebrating the Golden State Warriors' title win from earlier this month, Nick Young proposed a radical idea. 

Asked by TMZ Sports about Canada making marijuana legal, Swaggy P said he wants to see a more potent drug become legalized:

"I want people to pass cocaine. Everybody needs to do cocaine!"

Young is certainly embracing his status as an NBA champion for the first time in 12 professional seasons. One day after the Warriors won the 2018 title, he declared himself a national treasure on Twitter. 

