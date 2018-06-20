Nick Young on Canada Legalizing Marijuana: 'Everybody Needs to Do Cocaine'

Chris Elise/Getty Images

Still celebrating the Golden State Warriors' title win from earlier this month, Nick Young proposed a radical idea.

Asked by TMZ Sports about Canada making marijuana legal, Swaggy P said he wants to see a more potent drug become legalized:

"I want people to pass cocaine. Everybody needs to do cocaine!"

Young is certainly embracing his status as an NBA champion for the first time in 12 professional seasons. One day after the Warriors won the 2018 title, he declared himself a national treasure on Twitter.