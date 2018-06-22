UFC Fighters Who Are 1 Win Away from a Title Shot

0 of 5

At times, the lack of traditional sporting framework in the UFC can be infuriating. Fighters can be left on a matchmaking treadmill for years on end, racking up inconsequential wins one after another, only to be thrown off track as soon as they stumble without ever getting a shot at a title.

That said, while it's often frustrating, it's also often predictable.

With the right blend of recent in-cage success, enduring outside-the-cage popularity and good timing, a fighter can find themselves with a shot at gold. At any given moment, there are only a handful of names that have that combination. While there are rarely guarantees in MMA, sometimes the stars aligning for a particular title fight feel like something of an inevitability.

So who in the UFC is on the cusp of greatness? The Bleacher Report MMA team crunched the numbers and found five fighters who are likely one win away from getting a crack at the strap.