Fighter Earns UFC Contract with Massive Left Hook in 1st Fight in 2 Years

Nathan McCarter@McCarterNFeatured ColumnistJune 20, 2018

Dwight Grant and Tyler Hill opened the latest edition of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series in Las Vegas, and it was Grant who did enough to impress the boss.

"The Body Snatcher" lived up to the name.

After a slower-paced first round, Grant let his combinations go in the second. And it worked very well. It was Grant's first fight since Bellator 165 in 2016.

Grant rocked Hill with a right hand that put Hill's head right in the path of a brutal follow-up left hook. Hill nearly left his feet and flew backward in a heap of unconscious human flesh.

All Dana White could say as he sat cageside was, "That's a wrap. Wow."

The official end came at 2:08 of the second round, and it was good enough to earn him a UFC contract. Well earned and welcome to the show, Mr. Grant.

