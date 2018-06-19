Pistons' Andre Drummond Drops Verse for Tyga's 'Taste' Remix on Instagram

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 20, 2018

Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Saturday, March 31, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Andre Drummond is continuing his foray into the rap game.

On Tuesday, the Detroit Pistons center posted a video on Instagram (warning: contains NSFW language) of his upcoming verse on the remix of Tyga's "Taste," which features Offset.

"From the CT and the East Coast," Drummond raps. "Yeah they made me, but Detroit paid me."

The Pistons' $127 million man isn't new to the scene. In March 2017, the 24-year-old appeared on a track with Detroit rapper Nate Nixen (warning: NSFW lyrics).

"Just a heads up, I'm not a rapper," Drummond tweeted at the time. "I just made a freestyle for fun. My focus is basketball and basketball only. So don't panic."

