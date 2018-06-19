Rey Mysterio on Possible WWE Return: 'It's Looking Really Good'

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Former world champion Rey Mysterio is in negotiations with WWE about a potential return to the company, he revealed Tuesday during an interview with Mighty 1090's Scott and BR in San Diego.

Mysterio said he and WWE representatives have "been going back and forth" and that "it's looking really good for a possible return."

Mysterio participated in the Royal Rumble match in January, which was his first WWE appearance since April 2014. He said Tuesday that was designed to be a one-off appearance only and didn't indicate he'd assume a larger role within the company again.

The 43-year-old was part of the 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble match in Saudi Arabia in April as well.

Mysterio didn't elaborate on what kind of schedule he'd have were he to sign a longer-term contract with WWE but told the interviewers his motivation would be "because the fans want to see me there."

Mysterio's experience and reputation make him a good fit for WWE in a somewhat limited role, especially if he goes to SmackDown Live or 205 Live.

He'd be a nice addition to SmackDown Live, in particular, considering the new television deal with Fox starts in October 2019, according to ESPN.com's Darren Rovell. WWE will likely want as many marquee stars as possible when it launches SmackDown on a major cable network.