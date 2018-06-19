Anonymous NBA Scout Says He 'Wouldn't Touch' Trae Young in 2018 NBA Draft

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Trae Young was one of the nation's best college players at Oklahoma and figures to hear his name called early during Thursday's NBA draft, but at least one anonymous scout wouldn't consider selecting him.

"He could be really damn good, but I could also see him being a backup point guard," the scout told Jake Fischer and Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated. "I wouldn't touch him. I'd be the GM where if he becomes a superstar, it's OK [to pass]."

The scout pointed to concerns about Young's frame and ability to play defense in the NBA even while praising his vision as a passer and electric shooting abilities.

While some see a small guard who can shoot the lights out and immediately think of Golden State Warriors playmaker Stephen Curry, the scout was quick to note that asking Young to replicate the two-time league MVP and three-time champion is an unrealistic expectation.

"To me, he's a wannabe Steph, and there's only one Steph...He feels more like an Eddie House where he might have big games, but the turnovers, lack of size, lack of defense."

Young had plenty of big games in his lone season at Oklahoma. The consensus All-American led the country in points (27.4) and assists (8.7) per game while shooting 36 percent from three-point range. However, he also averaged 5.2 turnovers a night and often got himself in trouble trying to do too much for the Sooners.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Young to go No. 6 overall to the Orlando Magic in his latest mock draft. In that scenario, the Oklahoma product would be tasked with providing much-needed star power right away for a struggling franchise.

While this anonymous scout doesn't think Young can live up to that billing, he flashed his overall potential and high ceiling throughout this past season. Look for him to come off the board at some point in the first 10 picks.