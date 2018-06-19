Bill Self Confident Silvio De Sousa, Kansas in 'Good Place' Amid FBI Probe

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self addressed Silvio De Sousa's eligibility on Tuesday as questions continue to swirl regarding his status with the program amid the FBI's probe into corruption and bribery in college basketball.

According to the Kansas City Star's Jesse Newell, Self said he believes De Sousa and Kansas are in a "good place" even though the FBI alleged his legal guardian, Fenny Falmagne, accepted payments to steer him toward Kansas.



"All our guys were eligible last year, and we haven't heard anything that that was not the case still," Self said. "...I'm confident on (him being eligible), and I know Silvio is very confident on it.

Self added: "We don't have access to everything, but based on what we've been told right now, we're in a good place."

Falmagne, who has served as De Sousa's guardian since the former 4-star recruit arrived in the United States from Angola, has denied the FBI's allegations.

"He did not take any money. We did not take any money," he said, per the Kansas City Star's Gary Bedore. "The kids and I never took money from anyone. This is bigger than basketball. These kids and I have sacrificed so much because we know this could change our countries and nation."

Earlier this month, De Sousa told Bedore he's not concerned about his standing with the school.

"I am not really worried about it. I know I didn’t do anything so I don’t need to worry about it," De Sousa said.

As a freshman, the IMG Academy product averaged 4.0 points and 3.7 rebounds in 8.8 minutes per game.

Recruiting information courtesy of 247Sports.com.