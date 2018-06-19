Georges St-Pierre's Coach Wants MMA Star to Fight Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Georges St-Pierre's coach, Firas Zahabi, is angling for his client to follow in the footsteps of Conor McGregor and square off against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing match.

Appearing on the Joe Rogan Experience (h/t MMANYTT.com's Damon Martin), Zahabi explained his thinking despite St-Pierre's inexperience in the ring.



"I want Georges to fight Mayweather," Zahabi told Rogan. "I keep bothering Georges, 'You fight Mayweather, you fight him.' He's like, 'It's crazy.' I know it's crazy."

He added: "I'm like 'Georges do it,' but Georges doesn't want to fight a smaller guy, doesn't want to call out a smaller guy. So it's going to have to come from Mayweather. It's going to have to come from him."

St-Pierre returned to the Octagon in November for the first time in four years and defeated Michael Bisping via submission in the third round at UFC 217 to claim the middleweight strap.

Since then, Zahabi has said that he's angling for Rush to lock down a "megafight."

"I think Georges is gonna get better, get back in the gym," Zahabi told TSN in December (via MMA Fighting). "He's gonna feel his body out and see what he wants, what's the most interesting, epic fight out there. Mayweather? McGregor? We need a megafight.

"Georges will come back for a big, exciting fight."