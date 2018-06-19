Sami Zayn Reportedly Taking Time off from WWE to Deal with Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 19, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 26: Sami Zayn presents Courageous Use of Sport award, presented by WWE during the Beyond Sport Global Awards on July 26, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Sami Zayn is suffering from an unspecified injury, PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported Tuesday. 

According to Johnson, Zayn didn't attend Raw on Monday night and will travel to a specialist in Birmingham, Alabama.

The former NXT champion last wrestled Sunday at Money in the Bank, losing to Bobby Lashley.

Assuming the injury isn't too serious, taking a break could be the best thing for Zayn, if only for creating some distance from his forgettable feud with Lashley.

Zayn is a talented performer, but it was nearly impossible for him to elevate the story being told between him and Lashley. Zayn brought out three men dressed in drag to portray Lashley's sisters, questioned Lashley's military record and made him compete in an obstacle course.

It was a storyline that did neither wrestler any favors and gave fans little reason to actually get behind Lashley, the babyface, at Money in the Bank.

Depending on the severity of Zayn's injury, a post-SummerSlam return would work out well. WWE generally has a soft reset after SummerSlam, since it's one of the biggest shows of the year. Different wrestlers start entering the title pictures, and the company typically brings up some rising stars from NXT.

Come August, Zayn would be refreshed and ready to enter into a feud that can kick-start his momentum again.

