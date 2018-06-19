Luka Doncic, Real Madrid Beat Kirolbet Baskonia in 2018 ACB Championship

Darko Vojinovic/Associated Press

Two days before his NBA draft dream comes true, Luka Doncic is a champion.

Again.

Doncic had eight points and eight rebounds, including a one-footed off-balance three in crunch time, to help lead Real Madrid to a 96-85 win over Kirolbet Baskonia and capture the ACB championship Tuesday.

Former NBA guard Rudy Fernandez led the way for Real Madrid with 27 points, including six threes.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.