Luka Doncic, Real Madrid Beat Kirolbet Baskonia in 2018 ACB Championship

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 19, 2018

Real Madrid head coach Pablo Laso gives instructions to Real Madrid's Luka Doncic during their Final Four Euroleague final basketball match between Real Madrid and Fenerbahce in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, May 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Darko Vojinovic/Associated Press

Two days before his NBA draft dream comes true, Luka Doncic is a champion.

Again.

Doncic had eight points and eight rebounds, including a one-footed off-balance three in crunch time, to help lead Real Madrid to a 96-85 win over Kirolbet Baskonia and capture the ACB championship Tuesday.

Former NBA guard Rudy Fernandez led the way for Real Madrid with 27 points, including six threes.

           

