2018 NBA Draft Rumors: Mo Bamba Refuses to Work Out for Grizzlies

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 19, 2018

AUSTIN, TX - FEBRUARY 24: Mohamed Bamba #4 of the Texas Longhorns runs up court against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at the Frank Erwin Center on February 24, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images)
Chris Covatta/Getty Images

If Memphis Grizzlies fans have their hearts set on Texas center Mo Bamba for Thursday night's draft, they may end up disappointed.

According to ESPN.com's Jonathan Givony (h/t John Martin of 92.9 ESPN Memphis), "Bamba has refused to come to work out for Memphis, refused to share his medicals and has told them openly he would prefer not to be in Memphis."

                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

