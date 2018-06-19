2018 NBA Draft Rumors: Mo Bamba Refuses to Work Out for Grizzlies

Chris Covatta/Getty Images

If Memphis Grizzlies fans have their hearts set on Texas center Mo Bamba for Thursday night's draft, they may end up disappointed.

According to ESPN.com's Jonathan Givony (h/t John Martin of 92.9 ESPN Memphis), "Bamba has refused to come to work out for Memphis, refused to share his medicals and has told them openly he would prefer not to be in Memphis."

