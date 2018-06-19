Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma Reportedly Agree to New 5-Year, $25M Contract

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Lincoln Riley's first season as head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners went so well that it reportedly has earned him an extension—and a raise.

According to OUDaily.com's Kegan Reneau, the Oklahoma Board of Regents has approved a new deal that extends Riley's contract through the 2023 season and bumps his salary up to $5 million per year, including incentives.

Per Reneau, the Sooners coach was previously scheduled to make $3.1 million plus incentives.

It was just more than one year ago that longtime Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops stepped down after 18 years on the job. With a career record of 190-48, including 10 Big 12 titles and a national championship, Stoops left big shoes to fill.

Riley was more than up to the task. At least in Year 1, anyway.

In his first season as head coach, Riley led his team to a 12-2 record and the second College Football Playoff appearance in school history. His debut campaign was highlighted by a road victory at Ohio State in just his second game, victories over rivals Texas and Oklahoma State as well as a pair of victories over TCU.

And while the game did not end in Oklahoma's favor, they held a 17-point lead in the Rose Bowl before falling to Georgia in a double-overtime classic.

Riley's squad was the third-highest scoring team in the nation, with Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield taking home the Heisman Trophy and ultimately being taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

It would have been easy for Oklahoma to struggle out of the gate and have a transitional year after a surprising coaching change. However, Riley had his players focused and playing at a high level from Week 1. The Sooners may not have been the last team standing, but the Board of Regents believes he has the program headed in the right direction.