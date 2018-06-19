2018 NBA Draft Rumors: Magic 'Razor-Thin' Between Trae Young, Collin Sexton

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Orlando Magic own the No. 6 overall pick in Thursday's NBA draft, and selecting that high, they will find themselves having to choose between some of the top talent in the class.

That isn't always an easy decision.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t Blazers Edge's Sagar Trika) revealed that it is "razor-thin" between Oklahoma's Trae Young and Alabama's Collin Sexton in Orlando.

