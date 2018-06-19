Deandre Ayton, Luka Doncic Top ESPN's 'Ultimate Grade A' 2018 NBA Mock Draft

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Arizona center Deandre Ayton and Slovenian guard Luka Doncic were the top two picks in ESPN's "Ultimate Grade A" mock draft released Monday.

Ayton is projected to go No. 1 overall to the Phoenix Suns, with Doncic picked at No. 2 to the Sacramento Kings.

Per ESPN, the "Ultimate Grade A" mock projects the best pick for each team rather than predicting what actually will transpire in the draft.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.