MMA's Biggest 'What Ifs' from 2018 So Far

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

There has been no shortage of big stories in 2018 for the sport of MMA. Unfortunately, a lot of those stories have been outside of the Octagon and none bigger than Conor McGregor's tantrum at UFC 223.

Those events, potential fighter returns, and failed matchmaking have left fans wondering "what if" about a number of different possibilities.

The UFC has had to shuffle the deck and survive the first-half of 2018 with most of their major stars out of action. Through personal choice or via suspensions the sport's biggest money makers have been on the sideline. Hardcore fight fans have been treated to excellent bouts of top-tier fisticuffs, but the sport has missed out on connecting with the casual audience with a marquee fight.

Oh, what could have been? That is what we will look at by examing some of the biggest "what if" moments of the year.

Without stalling any longer here are five of the biggest "what ifs" through the first half of the year.