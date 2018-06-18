Report: Jadeveon Clowney Unlikely to Get Texans Contract Extension Before Season

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 18, 2018

JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 17: Defensive End Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Houston Texans on the sidelines during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on December 17, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 45 to 7. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is set to be a free agent after the 2018 season. Despite that ticking clock, a contract extension may not be arriving anytime soon for the two-time Pro Bowler.

The Houston Chronicle's John McClain (h/t Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams) reported the Texans haven't engaged in meaningful discussions with Clowney over a new deal.

McClain also noted there may be relatively little time ahead of the 2018 regular season for the involved parties to resolve any negotiations.

Texans head coach Bill O'Brien told NFL Network's James Palmer in May that Clowney may not formally return to the field until training camp, which starts July 26. The team starts the regular season Sept. 9 against the New England Patriots.

Failing to agree to an extension with Clowney doesn't mean he'd necessarily be on the way out of Houston. The Texans could use the franchise tag on him to keep him under contract for at least one more season.

Regardless of how his next contract is structured, the 2014 No. 1 overall pick should receive a healthy pay raise over the $12.3 million he'll earn in 2018 as part of his rookie deal.

Clowney posted a career-high 59 combined tackles and 9.5 sacks in 2017. The numbers are even more impressive considering J.J. Watt's season-ending leg injury meant opponents could divert more attention to stopping Clowney from coming off the edge. He was the No. 5 3-4 outside linebacker in Bleacher Report's NFL1000 year-end rankings.

