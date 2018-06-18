Juan Soto Home Run vs. Yankees in Continued Game Recorded as Pre-MLB Debut Homer

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Washington Nationals rookie Juan Soto pulled off an impressive feat with a pinch-hit home run against the New York Yankees on Monday.

Soto hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the sixth inning off Yankees reliever Chad Green. The game was a continuation of one that began on May 15 but was washed out by rain after 5.5 innings.

Soto didn't make his MLB debut until May 20. Citing the Elias Sports Bureau, ESPN.com's Eddie Matz noted the 19-year-old's blast will be counted as one hit on May 15, but it won't go in the record books as his first official home run.

