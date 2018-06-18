Juan Soto Home Run vs. Yankees in Continued Game Recorded as Pre-MLB Debut Homer

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 18, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 18: Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals hits a two run home run in the sixth inning during game one of a doubleheader against the New York Yankees at Nationals Park on June 18, 2018 in Washington, DC. Game one is the completion of a game that was suspended on May 15th due to rain. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Washington Nationals rookie Juan Soto pulled off an impressive feat with a pinch-hit home run against the New York Yankees on Monday.

Soto hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the sixth inning off Yankees reliever Chad Green. The game was a continuation of one that began on May 15 but was washed out by rain after 5.5 innings.

Soto didn't make his MLB debut until May 20. Citing the Elias Sports Bureau, ESPN.com's Eddie Matz noted the 19-year-old's blast will be counted as one hit on May 15, but it won't go in the record books as his first official home run. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Soto Hits HR to Lead Nats to 5-3 Win Over Yanks

    Washington Nationals logo
    Washington Nationals

    Soto Hits HR to Lead Nats to 5-3 Win Over Yanks

    Federal Baseball
    via Federal Baseball

    Harper Shaves Iconic Beard Amid Slump

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Harper Shaves Iconic Beard Amid Slump

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Nats Have the Perfect Bryce Replacement

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Nats Have the Perfect Bryce Replacement

    Danny Knobler
    via Bleacher Report

    Welcome to the New Era of Bullpens

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Welcome to the New Era of Bullpens

    Beyond the Box Score
    via Beyond the Box Score