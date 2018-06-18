This Fan Made a Messi Mural Using 6,000 Hair Clips

Argentinian artist Letali used hair clips to capture Lionel Messi's likeness ahead of World Cup 2018. Check out the video above to see her creation and learn which star she might take on next.

    Atletico Drop Griezmann and Lemar News from France Camp

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Atletico Drop Griezmann and Lemar News from France Camp

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Fan Makes Messi Mural with 6,000 Hair Clips

    Video Play Button
    World Football logo
    World Football

    Fan Makes Messi Mural with 6,000 Hair Clips

    B/R Video
    via Bleacher Report

    'Parrot' Neymar Savaged in Brazil

    World Football logo
    World Football

    'Parrot' Neymar Savaged in Brazil

    Max Winters For Mailonline
    via Mail Online

    Viral Ronaldo Bust Replaced — Sculptor Devastated

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Viral Ronaldo Bust Replaced — Sculptor Devastated

    Kelly Naqi
    via Bleacher Report