2018 NBA Draft: Lottery Teams That Can Unlock Trae Young's Superstar Potential

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Trae Young might be the most polarizing prospect in the 2018 NBA draft.

His upside casts him as a possible Stephen Curry clone. That sounds outlandish, until you consider the 19-year-old spent his lone season of college ball becoming the first player—let alone true freshman—to pace the nation in both points (27.4) and assists (8.7) per game.

But Young's basement paints him as something like the next Jimmer Fredette. Young is a much better passer than Fredette, but there are still similar concerns about his lack of length and athleticism, which could prevent him from creating separation on offense or providing any discernible value on defense.

Young's risk/reward scenarios explain how, despite his production, he's hardly a lock for the early portion of the lottery. That boom-or-bust potential also speaks to the importance that Young land in the right situation.

Each of the following five clubs—all selecting in Young's realistic draft range—have the need, opportunity and supporting cast to increase the odds of realizing his superstar potential.