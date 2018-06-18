Report: Jamal Crawford Declines Timberwolves Contract Option, Enters Free Agency

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 18, 2018

Minnesota Timberwolves' Jamal Crawford plays against the Houston Rockets during the second half of Game 4 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Monday, April 23, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

Jamal Crawford is set to be a free agent after declining his $4.5 million player option with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the 2018-19 season Monday, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

Crawford, 38, averaged 10.3 points in 20.7 minutes last season, appearing in 80 contests for the Timberwolves.

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

