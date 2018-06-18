Report: Jamal Crawford Declines Timberwolves Contract Option, Enters Free Agency

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Jamal Crawford is set to be a free agent after declining his $4.5 million player option with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the 2018-19 season Monday, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

Crawford, 38, averaged 10.3 points in 20.7 minutes last season, appearing in 80 contests for the Timberwolves.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

