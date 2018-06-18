WWE Extreme Rules 2018: Full Match Card Predictions After Money in the Bank

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

The ambushes and cheap shots that shaped Money in the Bank will serve as catalysts for what unfolds at WWE Extreme Rules 2018.

Asuka barreled toward victory at Sunday's pay-per-view, closing in on the SmackDown Women's Championship. A surprise return, though, undercut her title dreams. It doesn't take a fortune teller to foresee where she will head next.

Controversy in the Intercontinental Championship match and a Money in the Bank cash-in will lead to collisions at Extreme Rules on July 15, too. In addition, Superstars left off Sunday's card should have more spotlight this go-round.

The following is a look at what grudge matches and title matches are good bets to comprise WWE's next PPV.