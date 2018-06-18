Paige Hit in Face, Told to Lose Weight by Fan After WWE Money in the Bank

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

SmackDown general manager Paige wrote on social media that she was assaulted by a fan after Sunday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Per Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc., the former WWE women's champion said in an Instagram story the fan reached into her car and told her to lose weight.

"To the 'fan' that decided to pie face me through my car window and then tell me to 'lose some weight Paige'.. you inspired me to keep being myself and eat whatever the f I want," she wrote. "Good luck with your karma!"

Per PWInsider's Mike Johnson, Paige was in the passenger seat of a car leaving the Allstate Arena and waving to fans when the incident occurred.

Johnson added the fan was confronted by someone who wasn't Paige after the incident took place.

Paige was involved in a backstage segment with Kurt Angle during the pay-per-view, discussing Alexa Bliss' win in the women's Money in the Bank match and making fun of Baron Corbin for losing when he attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank contract last year.

After retiring due to injuries on the Raw after WrestleMania 34, Paige was named the new SmackDown general manager when Daniel Bryan returned to the ring.