World Cup Results 2018: Monday's Scores and Updated Group Standings

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

England made an effective but not-too-pretty start to their 2018 FIFA World Cup on Monday and defeated Tunisia 2-1 thanks to a match-winning brace from captain Harry Kane.

The Three Lions struggled to build on their lead after Kane broke the deadlock early on, but the Tottenham Hotspur talisman rose in injury time to head home the winner after Ferjani Sassi had levelled from the penalty spot.

Romelu Lukaku scored twice in Belgium's 3-0 win over Panama after Dries Mertens started the scoring with a sweetly hit volley, moving the Red Devils into an early lead atop Group G.

We also saw Sweden glance a 1-0 win over South Korea in Group F thanks to captain Andreas Granqvist netting his fourth penalty in six competitive international outings.

Read on for a breakdown of Monday's scores and a look at the updated group standings.

Monday's Results

Sweden 1-0 South Korea

Belgium 3-0 Panama

England 2-1 Tunisia

Group Standings (Goal Difference)

Group F

1. Sweden: 3 (+1)

2. Mexico: 3 (+1)

3. South Korea: 0 (-1)

4. Germany: 0 (-1)



Group G

1. Belgium: 3 (+3)

2. England: 3 (+1)

3. Tunisia: 0 (-1)

4. Panama: 0 (-3)

Recap

Who else but Kane could have played the hero's role for England in their time of need, with Gareth Southgate's men having struggled to advance their lead over Tunisia much more than the opening 20 minutes suggested.

But he showed great nerve from a 91st-minute corner, positioning himself well at the back post and craning to drive in his header with some venom, as shown by Fox Soccer (United States only):

This was after the Three Lions had allowed Nabil Maalaoui's side back in through a Sassi spot-kick, rightly awarded after Kyle Walker, playing in a less familiar centre-back role, elbowed an opponent to give away a penalty.

Needless to say there's room for England to improve before they encounter Panama and then Group G favourites Belgium, although ex-England captain Rio Ferdinand was at least complimentary of the incumbent armband-wearer:

Manchester United frontman Lukaku led Belgium to three points with a two-goal display against Group G minnows Panama, heading in and chipping another in the space of six minutes, via Fox Soccer (United States viewers only):

Panama coach Hernan Dario Gomez will have been aware his side's World Cup debut match would be a stern test, and they did well to keep the fixture scoreless until half-time, with Mertens breaking the deadlock soon after.

Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne were also impressive and assisted Lukaku once each as the Red Devils opened their stride, although Match of the Day's Gary Lineker wasn't impressed by the Central American opposition:

Sweden got Monday's action underway with a deserved 1-0 victory over South Korea, although they'll agree there's room for improvement after centre-back Granqvist's penalty was all that separated the two.

Referee Joel Aguilar utilised the video assistant referee under controversial circumstances but rightly awarded a penalty against South Korea for a foul in the box, smartly converted by Krasnodar defender Granqvist.

The VAR system has played a prominent role early on in Russia, and ESPN Stats & Info suggested we're on course for an abnormally high amount of World Cup group-stage penalties at the current rate:

Following Mexico's 1-0 shock defeat of reigning champions Germany on Sunday, things are now level at the top of Group F, with Die Mannschaft and South Korea surprisingly sat alongside after the first batch of pool results.