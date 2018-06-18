World Cup Bracket 2018: Group Standings, Odds and Picks for Monday

NICOLAS ASFOURI/Getty Images

England make their first appearance at the 2018 World Cup on Monday as they take on Tunisia.

So too will Group G opponents Belgium, who play Panama, while Sweden face off against South Korea.

Here are the standings at the tournament thus far, including Sweden and South Korea's Group F after Mexico's shock 1-0 win over Germany on Sunday:

Group A (Team, games played, goal difference, points)

1. Russia, 1, +5, 3

2. Uruguay, 1, +1, 3

3. Egypt, 1, -1, 0

4. Saudi Arabia, 1, -5, 0

Group B

1. Iran, 1, +1, 3

2. Portugal, 1, 0, 1

3. Spain, 1, 0, 1

4. Morocco, 1, -1, 0

Group C

1. France, 1, +1, 3

2. Denmark, 1, +1, 3

3. Australia, 1, -1, 0

4. Peru, 1, -1, 0

Group D

1. Croatia, 1, +2, 3

2. Iceland, 1, 0, 1

3. Argentina, 1, 0, 1

4. Nigeria, 1, -2, 0

Group E

1. Serbia, 1, +1, 3

2. Brazil, 1, 0, 1

3. Switzerland, 1, 0, 1

4. Costa Rica, 1, -1, 0

Group F

1. Mexico, 1, +1, 3

2. Sweden, 0, 0, 0

3. South Korea, 0, 0, 0

4. Germany, 1, -1, 0

Here are the odds for Monday's matches, courtesy of OddsShark, complete with score predictions:

Sweden (99-100), Draw (11-5), South Korea (27-10). Pick: 1-0

Belgium (9-50), Draw (27-5), Panama (14-1). Pick: 3-0

Tunisia (17-2), Draw (31-10), England (39-100). Pick: 0-1

Sweden vs. South Korea

Mexico's win against Germany on Sunday has blown Group F wide open, and a win for either Sweden or South Korea here could not only pile extra pressure on Die Mannschaft but also put them in contention to top the group.

Eurosport's Siavoush Fallahi believes Sweden could be the one to capitalise after their impressive qualifying campaign:

They inflicted France's only defeat in qualifying—and scored eight more goals than Les Bleus without the help of Zlatan Ibrahimovic—and finished above the Netherlands before seeing off Italy over two legs in the play-off.

South Korea's hopes of beating Sweden and getting out of the group largely rest on the shoulders of Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-Min Son, who notched 18 goals and 11 assists in all competitions last season.

He's highly thought of, not only in his homeland but across the continent of Asia:

Korea have not had the smoothest preparation for the tournament, though, losing to Bosnia and Herzegovina and Senegal in the buildup to the World Cup and being held to a 0-0 draw with Bolivia.

They'll need to improve significantly on those performances otherwise Sweden should have the edge.

England vs. Tunisia

It has been a remarkable start to the World Cup, in which most of the stronger nations have struggled to open their campaigns with a win.

Spain and Portugal both impressed but held each other to a 3-3 draw, Brazil and Argentina could only manage 1-1 draws with Switzerland and Iceland, respectively, while Germany lost 1-0 to Mexico. France picked up a 2-1 win over Australia but were far from convincing.

England may not be quite at that level, but it's clear they should not take Tunisia for granted on Monday.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate is confident his players are well-prepared for the match, per BBC Sport's Phil McNulty:

"For every opponent, we would prepare exactly the same—not to flood the players with information about the opposition. I think we've done the same with Tunisia as we would for Brazil.

"We've highlighted their style of play. We've highlighted the areas we feel we can exploit. They are a good team. They like to play. I like their coach's [Nabil Maaloul] ideas. They're very organised. They like to play from the back. Their organisation against Spain was excellent and this is a big test for us."

He's also excited to see his own stars in action, per The Times' Henry Winter:

England will have to overcome recent history if they're to kick off with three points—they haven't done so at an international tournament since beating Paraguay to open the 2006 World Cup.

What's more, Tunisia's only defeat since March 2017 was against Spain, who beat them 1-0 in their final warm-up match ahead of the tournament.

England are capable of picking up a win here, but if they do, it may not be particularly comfortable.