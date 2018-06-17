Rangers' Jose Trevino Dedicates Walk-Off Hit to Late Dad on Father's Day

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 18, 2018

ARLINGTON, TX - JUNE 17: Jose Trevino #71 of the Texas Rangers is doused by teammates after he hit a game winning two-run single against the Colorado Rockies in the bottom of the ninth inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington on June 17, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. The Rangers won 13-12. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino had as emotional of a Father's Day as you might ever see.

The 25-year-old hit a walk-off two-run single with the bases loaded Sunday, helping his team beat the Colorado Rockies. The hit capped a four-inning ninth inning in a wild 13-12 game. 

Trevino gave a moving interview after the game, discussing his late father:

"This is one of the craziest weeks of my life," he noted.

Jared Sandler of 105.3 The Fan broke down the eventful week for Trevino:

Between on-field and off-field events, he will never forget these past few days.

Related

    Rangers Rally for 4 Runs in 9th, Beat Rockies 13-12

    Texas Rangers logo
    Texas Rangers

    Rangers Rally for 4 Runs in 9th, Beat Rockies 13-12

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    MLB Players Honor Their Dads on Father's Day

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB Players Honor Their Dads on Father's Day

    MLB
    via MLB

    Rangers Place Perez on DL, Recall Rua

    Texas Rangers logo
    Texas Rangers

    Rangers Place Perez on DL, Recall Rua

    MLB
    via MLB

    Beltre Triples as Texas Beats Rockies 5-2

    Texas Rangers logo
    Texas Rangers

    Beltre Triples as Texas Beats Rockies 5-2

    KUSA
    via KUSA