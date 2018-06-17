Rangers' Jose Trevino Dedicates Walk-Off Hit to Late Dad on Father's Day

Rangers' Jose Trevino Dedicates Walk-Off Hit to Late Dad on Father's DayJune 18, 2018
Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino had as emotional of a Father's Day as you might ever see.
The 25-year-old hit a walk-off two-run single with the bases loaded Sunday, helping his team beat the Colorado Rockies. The hit capped a four-inning ninth inning in a wild 13-12 game.
Trevino gave a moving interview after the game, discussing his late father:
Texas Rangers @Rangers
What a moment. What a week, @JoseTrevino5. #FathersDay https://t.co/vBIllTXtBk
"This is one of the craziest weeks of my life," he noted.
Jared Sandler of 105.3 The Fan broke down the eventful week for Trevino:
Jared Sandler @JaredSandler
JOSE TREVINO'S WEEK Last Sunday: Birth of first child, a son, Josiah Cruz Friday: MLB debut Saturday: First MLB start, hit, and RBI, which tied the game Sunday: Walkoff hit on his first Father's Day This day is even more special for Jose, who lost his dad years ago.
Between on-field and off-field events, he will never forget these past few days.
