Rangers' Jose Trevino Dedicates Walk-Off Hit to Late Dad on Father's Day

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino had as emotional of a Father's Day as you might ever see.

The 25-year-old hit a walk-off two-run single with the bases loaded Sunday, helping his team beat the Colorado Rockies. The hit capped a four-inning ninth inning in a wild 13-12 game.

Trevino gave a moving interview after the game, discussing his late father:

"This is one of the craziest weeks of my life," he noted.

Jared Sandler of 105.3 The Fan broke down the eventful week for Trevino:

Between on-field and off-field events, he will never forget these past few days.