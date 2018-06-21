Bleacher Report's Complete 2018 AL, NL All-Star Team Predictions

0 of 8

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

Who knows what the rosters for the 2018 Major League Baseball All-Star Game will look like?

As of now, nobody. But that doesn't mean we can't guess.

Ahead are predictions for who'll be on the American League and National League squads for the Midsummer Classic on July 17. Each team must have 32 players comprised of 20 position players and 12 pitchers. There must also be at least one representative from all 30 MLB teams.

With apologies to Shohei Ohtani and others, we'll also be overlooking stars who will be too hurt to take the field at Nationals Park.

Otherwise, the best we can do is make guesses based on the latest voting totals for the AL and NL starters, as well as on which players deserve to be there according to their numbers, star power and/or service time.