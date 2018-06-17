World Cup Results 2018: Sunday's Scores and Updated Group Standings

PATRIK STOLLARZ/Getty Images

Mexico pulled off the result of the 2018 FIFA World Cup so far as they beat defending champions Germany 1-0 on Sunday. Hirving Lozano scored the only goal of the game as El Tri upset the World Cup holders.

Brazil were also on the end of a surprise result as they could only draw 1-1 with Switzerland. Sunday's other game saw Serbia take all three points with a 1-0 win over Costa Rica.

Here's a look at the results and latest standings:

Costa Rica 0-1 Serbia

Germany 0-1 Mexico

Brazil 1-1 Switzerland

Standings

Group A (Team, games played, goal difference, points)

1. Russia, 1, +5, 3

2. Uruguay, 1, +1, 3

3. Egypt, 1, -1, 0

4. Saudi Arabia, 1, -5, 0

Group B

1. Iran, 1, +1, 3

2. Portugal, 1, 0, 1

3. Spain, 1, 0, 1

4. Morocco, 1, -1, 0

Group C

1. France, 1, +1, 3

2. Denmark, 1, +1, 3

3. Australia, 1, -1, 0

4. Peru, 1, -1, 0

Group D

1. Croatia, 1, +2, 3

2. Iceland, 1, 0, 1

3. Argentina, 1, 0, 1

4. Nigeria, 1, -2, 0

Group E

1. Serbia 1, +1, 3

2. Brazil 1, 0, 1

3. Switzerland 1, 0, 1

4. Costa Rica 1, -1, 0

Group F

1. Mexico, 1, +1, 3

2. South Korea, 0, 0, 0

3. Sweden, 0, 0, 0

4. Germany, 1, -1, 0

For the complete standings, visit FIFA.com.

Mexico produced a brilliant performance as they won Group E's opening game. El Tri started the game strongly, and it was no surprise when they went ahead on 35 minutes through Lozano.

Javier Hernandez started the move as he raced clear from the halfway line before finding Lozano to his left. The winger then cut inside Mesut Ozil before firing past goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Vaishali Bhardwaj at the Evening Standard showed the reaction in the stadium:

Germany came close to a quick equaliser through a Toni Kroos free-kick, but his effort struck the crossbar and Mexico survived.

Mexico had further chances as Germany struggled to contain Lozano and Hernandez. Scouted Football explained how they enjoyed so much success against Joachim Low's side:

Squawka Football highlighted how impressive Lozano was:

Germany piled on the pressure late on but could not find an equaliser as Mexico held on to seal the upset.

Football journalist Euan McTear showed the effect the result may have on other groups:

Germany will look to bounce back on Saturday when they take on Sweden, while Mexico will hope to maintain their momentum against South Korea.

Serbia were also winners on Sunday as they beat Costa Rica thanks to a brilliant free-kick from Aleksandar Kolarov.

The captain curled an effort around the world and past Keylor Navas from 25 yards to give Serbia all three points.

Sports journalist Semra Hunter offered her view of the goal:

Serbia were the better side throughout and deserved the win against a limited Costa Rica team who had few sights of goal.

Brazil and Switzerland completed Sunday's action as they played out an entertaining 1-1 draw. Philippe Coutinho opened the scoring with a trademark strike after 20 minutes.

Dermot Corrigan at ESPN FC highlighted Coutinho's reaction to the goal:

Brazil looked to be on their way to victory after a strong start but seemed to ease off and allowed Switzerland back into the game.

Steven Zubar headed home an equaliser in the second half from a Xherdan Shaqiri corner as Brazil were made to pay for some poor defending.

Football writer Rupert Fryer offered his view on the Brazil defence:

Brazil pushed hard in the closing stages for a winner and Neymar and Roberto Firmino saw headers saved. Miranda then fired wide from close range as Brazil had to settle for a point.