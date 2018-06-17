Tom Brady to Oprah: I 'Love' Bill Belichick, 'Don't Agree' on Everything

Associated Press

During an appearance on Oprah Winfrey's SuperSoul Sunday show, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady discussed his relationship with head coach Bill Belichick.

When Oprah asked Brady if there was "something going on" between him and Belichick, he responded with the following, according to ESPN.com's Mike Reiss: "Um...no. I mean, I love him. I love that he's an incredible coach, mentor for me. And he's pushed me in a lot of ways. Like everything, we don't agree on absolutely everything. But that's relationships."

The interview aired on Oprah's OWN channel Sunday.

Brady and Belichick have enjoyed unprecedented success together since joining forces in 2000.

They have won five Super Bowls, while Tom Brady has won three NFL MVP awards and Belichick has been named the AP NFL Coach of the Year on three occasions.

Despite their dominance, there has been talk about a potential divide between Brady and Belichick dating back to last season.

In January, ESPN's Seth Wickersham reported that Brady and Belichick were at odds in 2017 for myriad reasons.

Wickersham wrote that Belichick took issue with Brady's personal trainer, Alex Guerrero, being a constant presence around the team.

Also, Wickersham reported that Brady grew tired of Belichick's coaching style and essentially petitioned owner Robert Kraft to force Belichick to trade backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers.

Even so, the Pats reached the Super Bowl last season (though they fell 41-33 to the Philadelphia Eagles).

If there are issues between Brady and Belichick, it hasn't impacted the Patriots' status as the NFL's premier team, as evidenced by the fact that they opened as plus-500 (5-1) favorites to win the Super Bowl this season, per OddsShark.