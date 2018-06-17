WWE Money in the Bank 2018 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsJune 17, 2018
WWE Money in the Bank 2018 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
Change and chaos are coming to Chicago at WWE Money in the Bank 2018.
Ronda Rousey is on the verge of seizing the Raw Women's Championship early in her WWE career. Is the Rousey Era set to begin in earnest with a win over Nia Jax?
One could ask a similar question about Shinsuke Nakamura. The King of Strong Style will look to low blow his way to WWE Championship glory at Money in the Bank.
Sunday's pay-per-view will also feature a pair of ladder matches where the winner is assured a future title shot at a time of their choosing. Braun Strowman, The Miz, Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair are among those vying to be the next owners of the precious Money in the Bank briefcases.
How will that event unfold? What matches and stories will hit the mark?
Read on for a full breakdown of Sunday's Money in the Bank PPV. Updates will go live shortly after each match.
The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (SmackDown Tag Titles)
- Harper and Rowan nail Gallows with double dropkicks outside the ring.
- Rowan bowls over Anderson to break up the Magic Killer.
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson brawled with the champs in a high-energy opening sequence. The fight moved to the outside, where The Bludgeon Brothers took control.
Harper and Rowan dominated, punishing the challengers with smashmouth offense.
Gallows and Anderson fought valiantly, but it wasn't enough. The Bludgeon Brothers barreled over their foes and scored the win by way of a powerbomb.
Result
The Bludgeon Brothers win via pinfall to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C+
Analysis
WWE continues to build up The Bludgeon Brothers as forces of nature. That's going to result in uneven, minimally exciting bouts like this, but in theory, it will lead to a great showdown when someone finally goes toe-to-toe with Harper and Rowan.
And strangely enough, despite the amount of talent in SmackDown's tag division, the show hasn't focused much on it of late. This match, for example, was among the least hyped contests of the show.