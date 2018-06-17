WWE Money in the Bank 2018 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

Change and chaos are coming to Chicago at WWE Money in the Bank 2018.

Ronda Rousey is on the verge of seizing the Raw Women's Championship early in her WWE career. Is the Rousey Era set to begin in earnest with a win over Nia Jax?

One could ask a similar question about Shinsuke Nakamura. The King of Strong Style will look to low blow his way to WWE Championship glory at Money in the Bank.

Sunday's pay-per-view will also feature a pair of ladder matches where the winner is assured a future title shot at a time of their choosing. Braun Strowman, The Miz, Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair are among those vying to be the next owners of the precious Money in the Bank briefcases.

How will that event unfold? What matches and stories will hit the mark?

Read on for a full breakdown of Sunday's Money in the Bank PPV. Updates will go live shortly after each match.