Christina Kim on Shinnecock: Women Don't Cause an 'Uproar' About Golf Conditions

Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

A number of male golfers at this weekend's U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in New York have been publicly critical of the playing conditions, though LPGA golfer Christina Kim noted that the women often play in worse conditions:

Zach Johnson was perhaps the most outspoken, per Bob Harig of ESPN.com:

"It's really unfortunate, because in my opinion, some of the best land and certainly one of the best venues in all of golf, especially in this country, is Shinnecock Hills. It's as good as it gets.

"Unfortunately, they've lost the golf course. I feel for the membership because I know many of them. I feel for the spectators because they are seeing pure carnage—unless that's what they want. And I feel for the USGA because I don't think this was their intent."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.