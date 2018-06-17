Le Mans 2018 Results: Final Complete Leaderboard, Highlights and More

Thibault Camus/Associated Press

Toyota predictably took the win in the 2018 Le Mans 24 hours on Sunday as the only major manufacturer competing in the LMP1 category. Fernando Alonso, Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima formed the winning team in the No. 7 car, ahead of the No. 8 car driven by Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez and Mike Conway.

With Porsche and Audi out of the running, the Japanese constructor took on a series of private cars in the top class, and none were a match. Porsche did take the win in the GTE-Pro category, with Michael Christensen, Kevin Estre and Laurens Vanthoor behind the wheel of the No. 92 car.

Here's a look at the podium:

The full classification and time sheets can be found here.

Here is a look at the chaotic start to the race, via Michelin Motorsport:

Both Toyota cars got away clean, setting the tone for a one-sided race. Most of the damage in the crash was done to the Rebellion cars, and their No. 1 was seen as the Japanese manufacturer's top rival.

Toyota's No. 8 car settled in nicely, and the No. 7 followed suit, building a steady gap to the other LMP1 cars. Many fans had their eye on Formula 1 star Alonso, who unsurprisingly impressed and took to the car like a natural:

The Le Mans 24 is one of few events where drivers like Giedo van der Garde have the time to tweet while the race is ongoing, and he too was impressed with the Spaniard:

Alonso quickly closed the gap to Lopez during his first stint, showing just how fast he really is.

In the background, the rest of the LMP1 field quickly fell behind, courtesy of a lack of pace, a handful of stops to correct issues and a few off-road adventures:

Toyota's No. 8 car ran into a 60-second stop-and-hold penalty for speeding in a slow zone early in the night, and that gap initially appeared to end the battle for the win. Alonso took his spot behind the wheel to try to gain some ground, and his team-mates followed suit during the night.

The lead changed shortly after the break of dawn, and a timely spin from the No. 8 car gave their in-team rival a major advantage as the stretch run drew near:

In the background, Porsche's No. 92 car comfortably led the GTE-Pro class, and the final hours of the race played out without much intrigue. There was an unscheduled stop for the No. 7 Toyota car, but it got back out and didn't drop its pace.

There was no late drama like the 2016 edition, when Toyota lost out on the win in the dying minutes. Instead, the Japanese outfit was able to celebrate a one-two finish many would have predicted before the race.