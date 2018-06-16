Brett Brown Denies Rumor Bryan Colangelo Overruled on Markelle Fultz Pick

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown denies there was disagreement in the front office about last year's first overall pick.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported several people in the front office wanted the team to look at Jayson Tatum or Lonzo Ball instead of Markelle Fultz, but then-general manager Bryan Colangelo shot it down.

"That is untrue," Brown responded Friday, per Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia. "There was a collaborative decision on Markelle, and we're still happy that decision was made. ... Time will tell, but I've got belief in Markelle Fultz."

Colangelo resigned earlier this month over a social media scandal, and Brown is serving as interim general manager. In the meantime, it doesn't appear there is any regret over taking Fultz with the No. 1 pick despite a disappointing first season from the point guard.

The 20-year-old played only 14 games while recovering from a shoulder injury, averaging 7.1 points and 3.8 assists per contest.

Philadelphia acquired the No. 1 pick in a trade with the Boston Celtics, sending the No. 3 and a future first-round selection for the rights to draft Fultz. Meanwhile, the Celtics took Tatum with the third pick and appear happy with their decision.

Tatum averaged 13.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in his first season and is one of three finalists for Rookie of the Year. He also averaged 18.5 points per game in 19 playoff appearances, helping the Celtics reach the Eastern Conference Finals.

It's important not to overreact on one season, however, and Fultz will have a chance to shine alongside Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons in 2018-19.