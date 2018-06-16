The Undertaker vs. Triple H Announced for 'Largest Live Event Ever' in Australia

MARC SEROTA/Associated Press

On Saturday, the WWE announced The Undertaker and Triple H will main-event WWE Super Show-Down, a spectacle billed as the "largest live event ever."

It will take place Oct. 6 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in East Melbourne, Australia.

Triple H commented on the meeting of legends on Twitter:

"WWE Super Show-Down will be an epic event," WWE chairman Vince McMahon said. "Our partnership with Paul Dainty reflects our ongoing commitment to the market and provides an opportunity to deliver an event of this magnitude."

Other WWE Superstars advertised for the show include John Cena, Ronda Rousey, Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon, among others. Shawn Michaels, who served as a special guest referee when Taker and HHH faced off at WrestleMania XXVIII, is also scheduled to attend.

It's the latest in a serious of special shows being produced by the WWE outside of its weekly programming and pay-per-view events. In April, it hosted the Greatest Royal Rumble at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Like that show, the Super Show-Down will air live on the WWE Network from Australia.

The clash between The Undertaker and Triple H will be their first since they faced each other at back-to-back WrestleManias in 2011 and 2012. The Deadman won both of those meetings to maintain his Mania winning streak, which eventually ended against Brock Lesnar in 2014.

The Cerebral Assassin's last head-to-head singles victory over Taker came on Monday Night Raw in August 2002, according to the Internet Wrestling Database.

If the October battle does mark the final meeting of their storied careers, it will bring an end to one of the greatest rivalries of the past two decades.