2018 NBA Draft Rumors: Grizzlies 'Seriously Considering' Michael Porter Jr.

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 16, 2018

Missouri's Michael Porter Jr. shoots during the first half in an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia at the Southeastern Conference tournament Thursday, March 8, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Michael Porter Jr. is a bit of a mystery as an NBA draft prospect after having missed almost all of his only college season with a back injury. At least two teams at the top of the draft, however, reportedly have him on their short lists.

According to Sam Amick of USA Today, the Memphis Grizzlies are "seriously considering" selecting Porter with the No. 4 overall pick.

Amick previously reported the Sacramento Kings have "a very real chance" of taking Porter at No. 2 but added Saturday that both teams could trade down.

    

