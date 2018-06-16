2018 NBA Draft Rumors: Grizzlies 'Seriously Considering' Michael Porter Jr.

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Michael Porter Jr. is a bit of a mystery as an NBA draft prospect after having missed almost all of his only college season with a back injury. At least two teams at the top of the draft, however, reportedly have him on their short lists.

According to Sam Amick of USA Today, the Memphis Grizzlies are "seriously considering" selecting Porter with the No. 4 overall pick.

Amick previously reported the Sacramento Kings have "a very real chance" of taking Porter at No. 2 but added Saturday that both teams could trade down.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.