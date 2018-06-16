WWE Money in the Bank 2018: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

Credit: WWE.com

Despite not being one of the four major pay-per-views on the WWE calendar, Money in the Bank is always one of the most anticipated events of the year.

Not only are fans excited to see a couple of ladder matches, but they are also curious to see which Superstars will walk away with a guaranteed title shot at the time and place of their choosing.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know about this year's Money in the Bank PPV.

Venue: Allstate Arena in Chicago

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (main show), 6 p.m. ET (Kickoff)

How to Watch: WWE Network and select cable and satellite providers

Money in the Bank Card

This year's Money in the Bank will follow the recent trend of four-hour pay-per-views, so WWE has packed the show with 10 matches. Here is a rundown of the entire card, according to WWE.com:

Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass

Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal

Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn

vs. The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows ( SmackDown Tag Team Championships)

Tag Team Championships) Seth Rollins vs. Elias (Intercontinental Championship)

Carmella vs. Asuka ( SmackDown Women's Championship)

( Women's Championship) Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey (Raw Women's Championship)

vs. Ronda (Raw Women's Championship) AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Last Man Standing, WWE Championship)

(Last Man Standing, Championship) Ember Moon vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Lana vs. Naomi vs. Natalya (Women's Money in the Bank)

One member of The New Day vs. The Miz vs. Bobby Roode vs. Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. Rusev vs. Kevin Owens vs. Samoa Joe (Men's Money in the Bank)

PPV Live Stream

A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE PPVs, but for the most part, people will be watching Money in the Bank on WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:

Apple TV

Kindle Fire

Amazon Fire TV

PlayStation 3 and 4

Roku

Xbox 360 and Xbox One

360 and One Android devices with the WWE app

app iOS devices with the WWE app

devices with the app WWE .com

.com Panasonic Smart TV

Samsung Smart TV

Smart TV Sony Blu -ray devices and Smart TV

-ray devices and Smart TV Windows 10 devices

Tivo

Kickoff Live Stream

Money in the Bank will have a standard one-hour kickoff special before the PPV goes live. Below is a list of places where you can stream the pre-show other than WWE Network:

WWE .com

.com WWE app

app YouTube

Pheed

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Plus Pinterest

Bleacher Report Writers' Thoughts and Predictions

The WWE team here at Bleacher Report has been analyzing and offering predictions for Money in the Bank leading up to Sunday's show:

A panel of experts offered their predictions for every match.

Graham Matthews looked at which results will disappoint fans.

Aaron Bower examined how to book the perfect men's and women's ladder matches.

Ryan Dilbert explained why The Miz deserves to win the briefcase.

deserves to win the briefcase. Kevin Wong rounded up all the rumors heading into the PPV .

Other Money in the Bank Thoughts

The Money in the Bank matches are usually the main attraction at these events, but this year's show has a few bouts people are just as interested to see.

Rousey vs. Jax for the Raw women's title is one of the more unexpected matchups on the card, especially since Rousey has never had a televised singles match.

Pushing Rousey into the hunt for gold this early is an obvious move by WWE to get some mainstream media attention, and if she wins the belt, you can be sure every major sports outlet will be talking about it.

If she ends up winning the belt after someone else has already won the briefcase, Rousey may have to watch out for a potential MITB cash-in.

The same can be said about Styles vs. Nakamura. The Japanese Superstar seems poised to win his first title on the main roster on Sunday, but his reign could be short if the men's MITB winner gets impatient.

Speaking of the ladder matches, both bouts are packed with eight Superstars each. Having so much talent in one contest makes it much harder to predict and more exciting.

Too many contests have predictable outcomes these days, but Money in the Bank is always a toss-up, especially since WWE doesn't actually have to book the winner to become champion. Damien Sandow, John Cena and Baron Corbin all failed to cash in their title shot successfully, so it can happen to anyone.

Some of the non-title singles matches don't have any appeal, but most of the card for Sunday's show seems guaranteed to make for an entertaining night of wrestling.

Some of the non-title singles matches don't have any appeal, but most of the card for Sunday's show seems guaranteed to make for an entertaining night of wrestling.