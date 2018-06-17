World Cup Groups 2018: Sunday's Live Stream, TV Schedule and Bracket Picks

Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press

Holders Germany and favourites Brazil will start their 2018 FIFA World Cup campaigns on Sunday. Germany face a tough opener against Mexico in Group F, while Brazil take on Switzerland in Group E.

The day will begin with Costa Rica and Serbia's meeting to try to get an early lead over Brazil.

Sunday, June 17

Costa Rica vs. Serbia: 3 p.m. Local Time (1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET), ITV 1/Fox

Germany vs. Mexico: 6 p.m. Local Time (4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET), BBC One/Fox Sports 1

Brazil vs. Switzerland: 9 p.m. Local Time (7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET), ITV 1/Fox Sports 1

Live-stream links: ITV Hub, BBC iPlayer, Fox Soccer Match Pass.

Germany Set to Stumble Early

Die Mannschaft are still a team to be feared, but the holders are not coming into this tournament in impressive form. Germany have won just one of their past six matches, which is hardly ideal preparation for facing a team as loaded with attacking talent as Mexico.

El Tri can rely on experience, efficiency and flair up top thanks to Javier Hernandez and Carlos Vela's partnership. Hernandez, 30, still has a knack for finding the net, while the 29-year-old Vela can produce magic when at his best.

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Both strikers will surely test a German defence led by error-prone centre-back Mats Hummels. His Bayern Munich team-mates Jerome Boateng and Manuel Neuer have only recently returned from long-term injuries.

Germany's priority should be winning the midfield battle. Fortunately, Mesut Ozi, Toni Kroos and Sami Khedira can own the ball better than most, but Mexico will still have their chances.

Ozil is fit after a knee problem, according to coach Joachim Low, per Tom Doyle of the London Evening Standard. Expect the Arsenal man play a key role in unlocking the Mexico defence.

Prediction: Germany 2-2 Mexico

Brazil Primed for a Comfortable Win

Brazil's attacking resources could overwhelm a workmanlike Swiss side, even if marquee forward Neymar is not fully fit. Coach Tite has said the prolific No. 10 "is still not 100 per cent," per FIFA.com (h/t Sky Sports).

Neymar has been recovering from a foot injury he suffered in February, but the Selecao can still win with room to spare without him. Gabriel Jesus, Willian, Douglas Costa and Roberto Firmino ensure Brazil have more than enough scoring potential without their main man.

KHALED DESOUKI/Getty Images

Stretching Switzerland out wide will be easy for Brazil, but the runs from out to in will be more important. Jesus' ability to drop off the front and leave space for Costa and Willian will be crucial.

The key battle should take place in the middle between Arsenal's Granit Xhaka and Barcelona schemer Philippe Coutinho. Xhaka isn't always the most defensively disciplined player, particularly when it comes to tracking runs off the ball, but he will need to stay close to Brazil's chief creative force.

Switzerland will try to keep things tight, but they will suffer without a necessary cutting edge in attacking areas. Josip Drmic will struggle to carry the goalscoring burden, meaning Switzerland won't be able to play catch up.

Prediction: Brazil 4-0 Switzerland

Serbia to Start with a Victory

Serbia will keep pace with the favourites after edging Costa Rica in a tough opener. The Eagles have a midfield ready to boss matches with guile and craft.

Nemanja Matic, Dusan Tadic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic are all comfortable and forward-thinking in possession. This trio must keep Aleksandar Mitrovic supplied with chances since the Newcastle United target man has the strength to bully the defence in front of Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Darko Vojinovic/Associated Press

Costa Rica's biggest problem will be engineering enough chances of their own. They made the quarter-finals in Brazil four years ago, largely thanks to a smart and direct brand of counter-attacking.

It was an approach led by the creativity of Bryan Ruiz, along with the pace and subtle movement of Joel Campbell. Both players are still expected to lead the line, but Ruiz is now 32, while Campbell is coming off a season wherein he barely featured while on loan at La Liga side Real Betis.

Prediction: Costa Rica 0-1 Serbia