San Antonio Zoo Throws Shade at Kawhi Leonard Amid Trade Rumors

Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard's desire to be traded from the Spurs has apparently irked the San Antonio Zoo.

After ESPN.com's Chris Haynes reported Friday that Leonard "wants out of San Antonio," the Zoo's official Twitter account relayed a photo indicating his free membership offer is no longer valid:

The Freetail Brewing Co. in San Antonio also got in on the action by revoking its offer of free beer and pizza for life:

Leonard may no longer be a fan favorite in Texas, but it's safe to say he'll be presented with offers galore—including a lucrative new contract—once he's shipped to his next destination.