San Antonio Zoo Throws Shade at Kawhi Leonard Amid Trade Rumors

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 15, 2018

SAN ANTONIO, TX - JANUARY 13: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the game against the Denver Nuggets on January 13, 2018 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photos by Mark Sobhani/NBAE via Getty Images)
Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard's desire to be traded from the Spurs has apparently irked the San Antonio Zoo. 

After ESPN.com's Chris Haynes reported Friday that Leonard "wants out of San Antonio," the Zoo's official Twitter account relayed a photo indicating his free membership offer is no longer valid:

The Freetail Brewing Co. in San Antonio also got in on the action by revoking its offer of free beer and pizza for life: 

Leonard may no longer be a fan favorite in Texas, but it's safe to say he'll be presented with offers galore—including a lucrative new contractonce he's shipped to his next destination. 

