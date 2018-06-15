San Antonio Zoo Throws Shade at Kawhi Leonard Amid Trade Rumors

San Antonio Zoo Throws Shade at Kawhi Leonard Amid Trade RumorsJune 15, 2018
Kawhi Leonard's desire to be traded from the Spurs has apparently irked the San Antonio Zoo.
After ESPN.com's Chris Haynes reported Friday that Leonard "wants out of San Antonio," the Zoo's official Twitter account relayed a photo indicating his free membership offer is no longer valid:
San Antonio Zoo & Zoo School🦏 @SanAntonioZoo
Who wants a free membership? We have recently become aware that one of our members intends to move. Kawhy? We have no idea, but his membership is now null and void and up for grabs. RT this to be entered into a random drawing for a free membership. https://t.co/RXRM1SD3g4
The Freetail Brewing Co. in San Antonio also got in on the action by revoking its offer of free beer and pizza for life:
Freetail Brewing Co. @freetailbrewing
This offer is hereby amended to apply to @KingJames instead https://t.co/ipmbJ2kAHx
Leonard may no longer be a fan favorite in Texas, but it's safe to say he'll be presented with offers galore—including a lucrative new contract—once he's shipped to his next destination.
If Kawhi & Spurs Split, It Won't Be Pretty