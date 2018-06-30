Kevin Durant, Warriors Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract with Player Option

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors and two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant agreed to terms on a new one-year contract that includes a player option for the 2019-20 season, according to Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania.

Durant will earn $30 million next season with the option to take home $31.5 million the following year, per ESPN.com's Bobby Marks.

The agreement follows Durant's decision to decline his $26.2 million player option—a move ESPN.com's Chris Haynes reported in April would happen.

At the time, Haynes noted the player planned to opt out and "restructure a new deal with the Warriors" because he signed for nearly $10 million less than the max when he re-upped with the champions in 2017.

Durant later confirmed to ESPN's Rachel Nichols he would return to the Bay Area, and general manager Bob Myers embraced that commitment by telling reporters the Warriors would present KD with a blank check.

"Whatever he wants," Myers said, per the Mercury News' Mark Medina. "Sometimes you don't negotiate."

Since signing with the Warriors in 2016, Durant has thrived. Over the past two seasons, he's averaged 25.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.7 blocks per game. He's also flirted with the 50-40-90 club to the tune of .525/.400/.882 shooting splits.

As if those numbers weren't impressive enough, Durant has torched opponents in postseason play. Over the course of 36 playoff appearances with the Dubs, the 29-year-old has averaged 28.8 points, 7.8 boards, 4.5 dimes and 1.3 blocks on 51.4 percent shooting from the field, including 37.9 percent from three.

Now, Durant will return to his familiar post alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green as the Warriors try to become the first team since the 2000-02 Los Angeles Lakers to three-peat.